Cuban airliner crashes outside of Havana

(WSVN) - A Cuban airliner has reportedly crashed outside of Havana.

According to reports, a Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Jose Marti International Airport, Friday afternoon.

Firefighters could be seen on the scene as well as thick smoke clouds.

Plane crash in Cuba, American flight crashed shortly after take off 😟 #cuba #planecrash pic.twitter.com/W4IuiIaF1K — Matt Blakeley (@blakeley1990) May 18, 2018

At this point, there is no word on any injuries or what caused the plane to go down.

