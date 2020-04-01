Cuba will suspend all international flights starting at midnight

(WSVN) - The Cuban government will suspend all flights to and from the island, the U.S. Embassy in Cuba announced.

According to a tweet posted just before 7:45 a.m., the suspension will go into effect at midnight Wednesday.

Flights to and from Cuba will be suspended beginning at midnight on Wednesday, April 1. All U.S. citizens should immediately make arrangements to depart Cuba on remaining commercial flights. The last scheduled commercial flight departs today at 12:55 (American Airlines). — Embajada de los Estados Unidos en Cuba (@USEmbCuba) April 1, 2020

“U.S. citizens in Cuba who normally live in the United States should arrange for immediate return with American Airlines today or be prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period,” the embassy said.

The last flight departing the island is an American Airlines plane that leaves at 12:55 p.m.

There are currently 186 COVID-19 cases in Cuba.

