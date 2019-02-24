Cuba votes on updated constitution, accepts private property

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban leaders are rallying citizens to the polls for a referendum on a new constitution meant to update a charter adopted decades ago when the country was a close ally of the Soviet Union.

The new document maintains control by the Communist Party, but recognizes private property for the first time after years of greater opening to small-scale private enterprise.

Passage of the measure is assured, despite opposition by some evangelical Christian leaders upset that the document opens the possibility for eventual legalization of gay marriage.

Lines stretched out from schools used as polling places on Sunday.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel took to Twitter to encourage support, writing “CubaVotesYes” and saying the document “guatantees the rights of each and every citizen of the nation.”

