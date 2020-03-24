Cruise ship with 42 sick passengers expected to dock at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruise ship carrying 42 sick passengers is on its way to Port Everglades in Broward County.

As of Tuesday morning, Holland America’s Zaandam ship was off the coast of Peru.

Been in touch with family of passengers on the ship. They say:

-The Zaandam will meet up with Holland America's MS Rotterdam tomorrow to pick up COVID-19 testing kits and other medical supplies.

The ship is expected to arrive in South Florida by Monday.

Zaandam was originally set to dock at Punta Arena, Chile where passengers would board a flight, but that request was denied.

Guests have been instructed to remain in their rooms for the time being.

