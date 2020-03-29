Cruise ship with 4 deaths, two COVID-19 cases granted access to Panama Canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruise ship off the coast of Panama with multiple cases of COVID-19 on it has been allowed access to the Panama Canal after originally being denied.

The Panama Canal authority allowed the ship to go through the canal last night after reaching authorization from the Panama Ministry of Health.

7News previously reported that four people aboard the ship have died and two others have tested positive.

The ship is now heading for Fort Lauderdale.

Healthy passengers were transferred to another ship Saturday.

A Holland America statement read: “We are aware of reported permission for both Zaandam and Rotterdam to transit the Panama Canal in the near future. We greatly appreciate this consideration in the humanitarian interest of our guests and crew. This remains a dynamic situation, and we continue to work with the Panamanian authorities to finalize details.”

