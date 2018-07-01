MIAMI (AP) — The Coast Guard has found a missing crew member who went overboard from a cruise ship near Cuba.

Coast Guard officials said the 33-year-old Filipino crew member was seen going overboard on the Norwegian Getaway on Saturday about 28 miles northwest of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. The unidentified crew member was found Sunday by the Carnival Glory and is in stable condition.

#BreakingNews Missing cruise ship crewmember found and rescued 21 miles north of Cuba. @USCG cutter and aircrews searched more than 1,630 square miles. Read more here https://t.co/HSLfPfZbbH pic.twitter.com/nw9HvHcSU6 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 1, 2018

Officials dispatched planes and a cutter that searched more than 1,630 square miles.

