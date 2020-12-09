Cruise passengers confined to Royal Caribbean ship after man tests positive for COVID-19

(WSVN) - A cruise to nowhere in Singapore was really going nowhere when a passenger tested positive for COVID-19.

Almost 2,000 guests were confined to their cabins on a Royal Caribbean ship as it returned to port early.

The man tested negative prior to boarding.

“Singapore relatively is safe,” said a passenger. “We have go through swab tests. We have to go through multiple numbers of temperature checking, so you would assume that everything would be all right. Given all these precautionary measures, it is quite uncanny or bizarre.”

The man was taken to the hospital once the ship docked, and officials said he tested negative two additional times.

Everyone he came in close contact with on board also tested negative.

