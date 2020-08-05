Cruise industry suspends cruises until October

MIAMI (WSVN) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the country, cruise lines are extending their time off the water.

The U.S. cruise industry is voluntarily suspending all cruises until at least Oct. 31.

The Cruise Lines International Association made the decision a month before the CDC’s no sail order was set to expire.

By the time this suspension is lifted, the cruise industry will have been shut down for more than seven months.

