Crowds decline at Venezuela protests amid fears of crackdown

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A modest crowd of Venezuelans has taken to the streets to show support for the opposition-led congress which has come under increasing pressure from the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The march comes days after security forces arrested National Assembly Vice President Edgar Zambrano. Other lawmakers have scrambled for refuge in the embassies of foreign countries amid renewed fears of a crackdown.

Some targets of the government’s ire joined opposition leader Juan Guaido in a failed April 30 uprising to remove Maduro from office.

Guaido on Saturday addressed roughly 1,000 supporters gathered in Caracas, reflecting both fear and demoralization among supporters after the attempted military rebellion.

Maduro maintains that the Trump administration and Venezuela’s extreme right are attempting a coup to exploit the country’s vast oil wealth.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.