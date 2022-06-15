(WSVN) - It’s a collaboration no one asked for, but it’s here anyway.

Crocs fans can now spend the summer comfortably “wastin’ away in Margaritaville,” thanks to this limited edition footwear.

The classic Margaritaville clogs feature a tropical-inspired pattern along with a salt shaker, tiki umbrella, shot glasses and, of course, the iconic parrot.

Customers can buy a pair online for $64.

