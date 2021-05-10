Crocs is once again donating its shoes to healthcare workers

(CNN) — Crocs is once again stepping up to help healthcare workers during the pandemic.

The shoe manufacturer announced that this week, healthcare workers can sign up on the Crocs website to receive a free pair of the shoes.

The news comes about one year after the company announced a program to donate 10,000 pairs a day to healthcare workers fighting the brand new coronavirus.

“In 2020, Crocs donated over 860,000 free pairs of shoes to healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19,” the company says on its website. “Now, just one year later, there’s no better way to say thank you than by doing it all over again.”

The shoes, made from a rubber-like molded polymer resin, are a popular choice for healthcare workers. Last year, the shoe manufacturer had one of its most successful years ever, reaching record sales.

“Amidst a global pandemic in 2020, we will deliver the strongest revenue in Crocs’ history,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a statement in January. “Our brand momentum is exceptional, and we anticipate another record year in 2021.”

The brand has also seen its image popularized by collaborations with celebrities, including Justin Bieber and Post Malone.

