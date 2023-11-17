SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WSVN) — A Texas puppy is now safe and sound after a harrowing ordeal in a sewer line in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Water System crew members, capturing the entire rescue on video, pulled little Pipa to safety.

Named after the pipe in Spanish, Pipa and her siblings were playing outside when they accidentally fell into a pipe near their front yard. While two siblings were quickly rescued, Pipa required more effort.

After an extensive rescue operation, San Antonio Animal Care Services took Pipa to a local vet for overnight observation before reuniting her with her owners.

Although initially named “Damsel,” based on her recovery, the owner may consider putting her up for adoption when she is older.

