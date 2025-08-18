VERNON, Conn. (WSVN) — A man in Connecticut had to be rescued after he got stuck in a slide.

The man got stuck in the middle section of a tube slide at a school playground in the town of Vernon.

Rescue crews took apart the slide in order to get him freed.

While it was deconstructed, firefighters sent up ventilation to keep him cool.

The rescue operation took roughly 30 minutes and the man is expected to be OK.

