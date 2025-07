Rescue crews were able to rescue a black bear from a storm drain in Colorado.

The animal got stuck in the tight spot near Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Video captured crews opening the drain cover until the bear poked its head out and crawled out to a nearby tree.

It remains unclear how the bear got in there.

