Crews remove approximately 15,000 bees from car outside New Mexico grocery store

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (WSVN) — A man in New Mexico came out of a grocery store to find a large number of unexpected passengers inside his car.

The Las Cruces Fire Department said they received a call Sunday afternoon after getting a report that a swarm of bees invaded a parked car in the parking lot of an Albertson’s grocery store.

Firefighters said they learned the owner of the car returned from shopping, placed groceries in his car and started to drive off before noticing the swarm in the backseat.

Crews called in off-duty firefighter Jesse Johnson who is a beekeeper in his spare time.

Johnson was able to remove approximately 15,000 bees from the car and relocated them to his property.

No major injuries were reported.

