Crews medevac man from Bahamas to Jackson North

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard team transported a 61-year-old man to South Florida from the Bahamas.

Officials said the man suffered a medical emergency in Andros Town, Friday, and he needed higher-level medical care.

After landing in Florida, the man was transferred to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance crew who transported him to Jackson North Medical Center.

As of Saturday night, his condition is unknown.

