SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (WSVN) — A 15-year-old boy is OK following a rocky rescue in California.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, rescue crews received reports of a teenager trapped in a narrow rock crevice in the Rimrock area, Monday evening.

Officials said the teen was climbing with his family when he fell 30-feet, becoming wedged between the rocks with his legs tightly pinned to his chest.

Crews freed the boy six hours later, after family members were unable to free him.

The teen had hypothermia and low blood oxygen levels due to his difficulty breathing. He has since recovered.

