Crews have contained a Bahamas blaze that caused smoky conditions in parts of South Florida, officials said.

The brush fire erupted earlier this week on Andros Island. Easterly winds carried smoke from the fire to Miami-Dade and Broward counties, even leading to an air quality alert in Fort Lauderdale.

While the fire continues to burn through a forest, firefighters said they’ve been able to keep it from spreading to populated areas.

