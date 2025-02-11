(CNN) — One person is dead and three were injured after a small business jet crashed into a parked plane as it arrived at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, just east of Phoenix, on Monday afternoon.

The plane that was landing is a Learjet owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil, according to a representative for the singer. The jet had two pilots and two passengers, but Neil was not onboard, his attorney Worrick Robinson said in a statement.

“Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today,” Robinson said.

A member of the Learjet’s flight crew died, according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration, and three other people were hurt. Officials earlier said four were hurt.

The three who were hurt sustained serious injuries, the FAA said. They were taken to hospitals, city spokesperson Kelli Kuester said.

Monday’s crash is the fourth deadly US aircraft accident in the past two weeks, following a fatal midair collision near Washington, DC, that killed all 67 people onboard both aircraft, the crash of a medevac jet in Philadelphia, which killed seven, and a crash near Nome, Alaska, that claimed the lives of all 10 people on board a commuter flight.

Neil’s Learjet 35A – emblazoned with a maroon and gold paint scheme resembling flames – was arriving from Austin, Texas, when it veered off the runway and crashed into a parked Gulfstream G200, Kuester said at a Monday news conference. One person was inside the Gulfstream at the time of the crash, the FAA said.

“It appears that the left main gear failed upon landing resulting in the accident,” she said.

The Gulfstream is operated by Jet Pros, a private charter service.

“There were no injuries on board the Gulfstream, but external damages were sustained to the aircraft,” the company said in a statement provided to CNN.

“We are cooperating fully with airport authorities and relevant agencies as they conduct a thorough review of the situation.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is at the scene and leading the investigation into the crash, said Kuester. In response to a CNN inquiry, the NTSB said only that it is investigating.

Scottsdale Airport is a popular aviation hub for private jets coming into and out of the Phoenix area, especially during major events like last weekend’s Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, which brands itself as the largest zero-waste sporting event in the world.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly paused flights into the single-runway airport after the crash, but the runway reopened late Monday, the airport said.

