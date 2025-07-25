MIAMI (WSVN) - A crew member of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has died after going overboard, officials said.

A man overboard call went off aboard the Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas ship a few hundred miles off the coast of the Bahamas, at around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Cellphone footage captured the terrifying moments when crews deployed rescue efforts. The crew member was located and pulled onto a dinghy; however, they would unfortunately not survive.

Royal Caribbean issued a statement to 7News, saying in part:

“Our crew immediately initiated a search and rescue operation, but unfortunately the crew member passed away. We extend our condolences to the crew member’s family and loved ones. To respect their privacy, we have no additional details to share.”

At the time of the incident, the ship was sailing to Coco Cay as part of its 7 Night Eastern Caribbean cruise. It is reported that the trip will continue uninterrupted as planned.

This comes nearly a month after a man jumped into the water from the Disney Dream cruise ship to save his daughter, who had fallen overboard. Both were rescued and survived the mishap.

The Icon of the Seas is scheduled to return to PortMiami Saturday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

