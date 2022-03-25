Zelle users are becoming targets for theft.

Scammers are posing as bank employees and telling users that their accounts have been compromised or payments haven’t gone through.

Credible.com, a multi-level marketplace lender, urges people not to respond to calls from people saying they are bank agents.

Instead, call the phone number on your debit card to confirm what they are claiming.

