Creator of Cadbury, Oreo accepting applications for ‘chocolate tasters’

If you wish you could get paid to eat chocolate for a living, your dream is about to become a reality.

Mondelez International, the company that produces Cadbury and Oreo, is now hiring a number of Chocolate Tasters to work in the United Kingdom.

No experience is needed, but the listing does say that candidates should have “tastebuds for detection” and a “passion for confectionery.” Applicants also should be “eager to try new and inventive products.”

Tasters will work with a team to give their opinions, as well as collaborate to reach an agreement on taste.

Unfortunately, the jobs are just part-time, with positions available to work 7.5 hours or 8 hours a week.

Last year, Insider reports that more than 6,000 people applied on Linkedin for a similar position at the company.

According to Fox News, applications are open until March 6. To apply, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.