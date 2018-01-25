Crash ends with cash scattered across Illinois highway

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WSVN) — Here’s something you don’t see every day: a highway covered in cash!

Illinois State Troopers closed I-74 for about an hour so they could scoop up spilled money from the roadway, after a car carrying video gambling machines lost control and crashed.

The driver hit a guard rail before spinning into another car, while a third vehicle attempting to avoid the crash drove into a ditch.

The accident sent $20s, $5s and $1s from the machine flying across the highway.

Police said all of the drivers involved in the crash are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.