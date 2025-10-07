HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (KYW) — A crane attached to a truck toppled over onto a home in Mercer County, New Jersey, on Tuesday afternoon, Hamilton Township police said.

The arm of the crane collapsed as it was moving a hot tub into a home’s backyard on Lea Drive in Hamilton Township, at around 12:30 p.m., police said.

Images captured by Chopper 3 show that the collapse led to structural damage to the home’s roof.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Authorities are at the home inspecting its foundation.

