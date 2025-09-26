(WSVN) - Cracker Barrel is going big on breakfast with a sweet special to celebrate National Pancake Day.

The restaurant chain is offering all-you-can-eat pancakes for $5 on Friday. All locations are participating in celebration of National Pancake Day.

Cracker Barrel is trying to recover from a slump because of outrage caused by changing its logo earlier this year.

Officials said the national uproar resulted in an 8% drop in visitors to its restaurants.

