CPSC warns against Rock ‘n Plays for babies over 3 months

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says infants older than 3 months, or those who can roll over, should not use Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Plays because of multiple deaths.

The agency and Fisher-Price parent Mattel Inc. said Friday they are aware of at least 10 infant deaths in the Rock ‘n Plays since 2015 after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, while unrestrained. All 10 were infants 3 months or older.

Today, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) & Fisher-Price issued an alert warning parents and caregivers to discontinue use of the Rock 'n Play Sleeper when infants begin to roll over. Click here to learn more about a safe sleep environment: https://t.co/wrDeE3Trl7 pic.twitter.com/qXvEbf6ZgQ — Fisher-Price® (@FisherPrice) April 5, 2019

The CPSC says it previously warned consumers to use restraints in the infant inclined-sleep products.

Fisher-Price says its sleeper meets all safety standards and reminded parents to use restraints, put infants on their backs to sleep, and ensure that no blankets or pillows are placed in the sleeper.

