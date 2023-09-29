A safety alert has been issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) regarding the 5-in-1 Rocker Bassinet, urging immediate cessation of use due to significant safety concerns.

This warning highlights the potential risks of suffocation, strangulation, and falls associated with the product, which fails to meet federal safety requirements.

The 5-in-1 Rocker Bassinet was available for purchase through online retailers, including Walmart.com.

If you own this product, please discontinue use immediately. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.