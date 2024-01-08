If you own a Dyson vacuum and are considering purchasing battery packs from platforms like Amazon, you might want to think again.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is issuing a warning, advising against buying battery packs such as ZAUTNKN.INC due to significant fire risks.

The CPSC said that these battery packs fail to meet national safety standards and are not authorized by Dyson.

If you currently possess these non-compliant packs, it is strongly recommended to dispose of them promptly to mitigate potential fire hazards.

Fore more information on the recall, visit the CPSC website.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.