‘Cowboys for Trump’ group rides horseback to show support for president

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WSVN) — A group of horseback riders made a 160-mile trip in order to show their support for the president.

According to Fox 5, ‘Cowboys for Trump’ initially started as an idea by Couy Griffin and about a dozen of his friends from New Mexico.

“I’m really surprised how quickly it came together, we really didn’t have a plan,” Griffin said. “We just wanted to show President Trump we support everything he’s doing.”

The group flew from New Mexico to Cumberland, Maryland where they rented a dozen horses from a farm and set off on a roughly 160-mile journey to Washington D.C.

During the trip, the riders got caught in the middle of a heavy snowstorm that turned into freezing rain, but they continued on.

“The 15th of February is not the most pleasant time to ride out here in Maryland. We knew that we were going to hit some weather. We knew we’d be faced with some elements. We knew it was going to be snowing and storming on us. But every guy here is cowboy enough to get it done. We rode through the snow, the freezing rain and we did so because we want to stand strong as our president,” Griffin said.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the group, the riders reached their destination on Feb. 22. Now, the group said another ride is now being planned for the warmer months.

To keep up with Cowboys for Trump, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.