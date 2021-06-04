(WSVN) - Cases of the coronavirus have reached new record lows.

Nationwide, cases have fallen to levels not seen since March of 2020, when the pandemic first began.

Experts said they expect case counts to stay low through the summer.

Health experts have been crediting vaccinations for the decrease, but the CDC said for the first time since January, less than one million doses were given out, Thursday.

So far, 51% of the total population has received at least one dose. Of those, 63% are adults.

