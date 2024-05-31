Rover reports more than seventy percent of United Kingdom dog owners want their pets present at their nuptials — even if it means other friends and family members don’t have a place. The 2023 study found that 37% of dog owners plan to have their four-legged friends at their wedding ceremony.

The bond between pet parents and their animals goes beyond the ordinary. Significantly more than half of dog owners admit to regularly staring into their canine companion’s eyes lovingly, while 47% cuddle their dog more than their partner. “The Real Power of Dog Love,” a Rover survey from 2023, shows just how much people love their dogs. For one-third of dog owners, their pet is a top priority when making plans for the weekend.

Many couples consider dogs integral family members, and that trend has only risen over the years. So why wouldn’t they invite such an important member of their pack to their wedding? It just makes sense that couples want their furry friend to be present on their big day to share in the joy and celebration.

Pets Over People on the Big Day

A 2023 Rover survey of U.K. dog owners shows many want their pets present at their nuptials, more so than some of the human guests in attendance.

Around 34% of couples said their dog would make the list before any co-workers, while 7% would even choose their dog over their mother-in-law.

Pet owners go above and beyond to make their furry friend part of the big day, with 58% willing to change their wedding plans if it means their canine can attend.

Why Pets Are Taking Over the Wedding Scene

For many couples, their furry friend is more than just a dog. Many families feel pets are part of the family and an essential life companion. They provide unconditional love, comfort, and support without judgment, making them the ideal wedding guests. Additionally, having their dog present can bring the couple a sense of calm on their special, but often hectic, day.

Pet parents like to include their dogs in their weddings in unique and memorable ways. Some couples promote their pooch to ring bearer, usher, or flower dog. Some newlyweds even rely on their four-legged friends to guide them down the aisle. Pet inclusion adds personalization and charm to ceremonies and makes for great photo opportunities that families will cherish for a lifetime.

How To Have a Dog-Inclusive Wedding

Armathwaite Hall’s Wedding Coordinator, Lynsey Meades, shares tips for a stress-free wedding day with a furry best friend at their dog-friendly Lake District venue.

Dog-Friendly Details

The first step toward a pet’s inclusion is finding and securing a dog-friendly venue. Once booked, owners can freely decide how much they want to include their dog.

About 28% of pet owners reveal they are considering making a special dinner menu for their guest of honor, and 22% plan to serve dog-friendly drinks so that they can partake in toasts.

Choosing Dog Duties

Deciding how involved a dog will be in a wedding requires careful consideration from owners. Reflect on the potential guest’s personality and needs. Some dogs will sit calmly and quietly on the sidelines with a designated pet sitter, while other high-energy pets may want to participate in the ceremony.

Couples must also decide whether they want to dress up or groom their dog for the occasion.

Safety and Comfort

Caring for a dog during a wedding poses unique challenges. Recruit a designated pet sitter or lean on a trusted friend to monitor pets’ needs. This guardian would complete all routine pet care tasks, like feeding, watering, and bathroom breaks. The couple can also provide a designated quiet space for their dog if they get overwhelmed or overstimulated.

Meades advises couples to bring comforts from home, such as blankets and toys, to keep their dogs happy and calm. This strategy is especially important for dogs attending destination weddings, where the dog may not be familiar with its surroundings.

Making the Day Enjoyable for All

Not all guests are pet lovers; some in attendance may have allergies, animal fears, or other issues. To ensure all guests’ safety, comfort, and enjoyment, communicate with family and friends in advance about the dog’s presence at the wedding. Speaking with invitees directly or including information on RSVPs allows guests to plan ahead. Some guests may abstain from attending, however, like families with small children or those with health concerns.

Enjoy the Happy Memories

More than 60% of pet owners who are already married regret not including their dog in their wedding. Though each couple will make their own informed decision considering their pet’s comfort and needs, many report feeling satisfied by their furry friend’s attendance on their special day.

Dogs have an incredible bond with their owners, making them an essential part of any special occasion. Including them in a wedding makes perfect sense, especially for couples who consider them family. With careful wedding planning and consideration, having a dog present can make the day even more memorable.

