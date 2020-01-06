Couple wins lottery days before learning son is cancer-free

(WSVN) - A family in the United Kingdom ended 2019 with some of the best news of their lives.

According to the National Lottery, John and Allison McDonald won a £2 million lotto jackpot ($2.6 million) in one of the last draws of 2019.

John, who works as a security officer, learned their ticket was a winner while he was at work.

As he and his wife settled in their win, they received even better news just days later, their 15-year-old son Ewan had been given the all-clear from his battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Ewan had been receiving chemotherapy for the past year to battle the disease.

“It is just like all of our lifelong dreams came true in the space of three days,” John McDonald told BBC News.

According to the BBC, the couple has since handed in their notices at work, and the family is now planning for the future.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.