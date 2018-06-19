Couple warns parents after 2-year-old climbs pool safety ladder

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WSVN) — A couple is warning fellow parents after their toddler climbed a special pool ladder meant to stop him from accidentally drowning.

Keith Wyman took to Facebook to get his message out, after he and his wife caught their son Cody climbing the ladder to their above-ground pool. The ladder was locked and had a cover on top of it.

“We grabbed him right there. He was no more than four feet away from us at that time,” Wyman told Fox 25 Boston. “So I said to my wife, Tonya, ‘We need to do this again and video it. People need to be aware of this..”

Video shows Cody making his way up the ladder with minimal effort. He makes it to the top in less than 40 seconds before his mother is spotted pulling him away.

“Who’s big idea was it to have this door put on a ladder with slots like that, with a 2-year-old that can pull himself up and climb this thing?” Wyman said in the video.

Wyman now wants to warn other parents of the dangers of the pool.

“You get a message, you turn your head for a second — and you’re too involved in reading that. In the meantime he could be in the pool,” said Wyman said.

According to Fox 25, the Wymans let the swimming pool store know about the faulty ladder design and the store offered to give them any other ladder in exchange. However, the family said all of the ladders had essentially the same designs.

The couple said they will be talking to company who designed the ladder on Monday, hoping to come up with a design change.

