(WSVN) - All signs led to June and Hubert Malicote meeting. Both were born in July of 1922 in rural Kentucky and, before they met, eventually moved to Hamilton, Ohio to look for a job.

An invite to church one evening led Hubert to his future bride.

“We went in and they were all standing, and right in front of us was a pew full of young girls,” said Hubert, “and, she looked around at me and smiled.”

A friendship blossomed into love.

The two married on June 8, 1943. Soon after, Hubert set off to serve our country in World War II.

Unknown to June, he was stationed in Honolulu but, as a clue to his wife, Hubert sent a package.

“One evening I was walking through the commissary, and I saw a grass skirt on the wall,” said Hubert. “I thought if I could mail that, it would give her some indication of where I might be. In a few weeks, I got back a picture and I had my own Honolulu girl.”

Two years later, she awaited his arrival in the same Hawaiian skirt that she received from her husband. The conductor told Hubert, ‘She’s waiting for you,’ as the train stopped at the station.

The couple settled in Hamilton and share three children, seven grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

For them, their faith is strong and love abides.

“We’ve never had a quarrel,” said June. “We’ve never had one quarrel.”

The inspirational couple will be celebrating their 100th birthday next month.

