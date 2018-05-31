Couple proposes to each other at same time at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS (WSVN) — A Memphis couple was so in sync, they unknowingly planned to propose to each other on the same day, at the same place.

Becky McCade and her girlfriend Jessa Gillaspie were on a date at the Memphis Zoo, when McCade pulled out a ring, got down on one knee and popped the question.

However, instead of saying yes, Gillaspie instead rushed and grabbed her own purse, and pulled out her own ring.

A video of the adorable moment took off and went viral.

The brides-to-be said, in part, “We had no idea this would blow up so quickly! But I can’t say I’m not thrilled, because all I’ve ever wanted was for Beck and the world to know how much l love her. We are overwhelmed with all of the positive responses.”

So far, there is no word on a wedding date for the couple.

