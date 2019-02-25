Couple married for 70 years dies a day apart from each other

TROY, NY (WSVN) — A man and wife married for over seven decades took their final breaths just a day apart from each other.

According to the Times Union, Warren and Joan Chapple passed away just a day apart, with Joan dying on Feb. 17 and Warren dying on Feb. 18.

The couple, who had just celebrated their wedding anniversary in November, had been married for 70 years.

The Times Union reports that everyday for seven years, Warren would travel 10 miles to visit his wife who lived in a nursing home due to Alzheimers. Every morning, he would feed her breakfast and sit with her for two hours before returning home to rest.

Then, in the early evening, he would return and feed his wife dinner and for three hours, hold his her hand until the nurses put her to bed. He would then kiss his wife goodbye and return home, just to do it again the next day.

However, Warren ended up developing esophageal cancer, and became to weak to make the trip. He saw her one final time on Jan. 28.

The couple’s son said shortly before his death, Warren asked how his mother was doing, saying “How’s mom? Is she like me?”

Hours later Joan died.

“She’s gone,” Marc told his father. “You can go now.”

Warren died shortly after.

“He lived for my mother,” Marc told the Times Union.

According to the newspaper, the couple had a joint funeral and was buried side-by-side.

