Couple, homeless man face charges for faking story that helped raise $400K through GoFundMe

(WSVN) - A New Jersey couple who made national headlines after raising nearly half a million dollars for a homeless man through a GoFundMe page is facing criminal charges.

According to WCAU, a source familiar with the case said Mark D’Amico and Kate McClure conspired with a homeless man from Philadelphia, Johnny Bobbitt, to make up a story that would raise more than $400,000.

The three initially gained fame in 2017, when the couple created a GoFundMe page claiming that Bobbitt had spent his last $20 to help fill up McClure’s gas tank after her car broke down in a bad part of town.

Over 14,000 people donated to what they believed was a good cause – raising money for a homeless man trying to get his life back on track. However, after raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in a matter of days, the feel-good story turned into a dispute over the money.

Bobbitt accused the couple of dipping into the funds for personal expenses and sued them over mismanagement.

The couple denied the allegations and in return, accused Bobbitt of spending $25,000 on drugs among other things in less than two weeks.

An investigation into the case was launched back in September. Police hauled away a new BMW and seized financial statements, jewelry and cash after gaining a warrant to search the couple’s home.

D’Amico and McClure turned themselves in to authorities Wednesday, but Bobbitt remains at large.

All three now face charges including conspiracy and theft by deception.

