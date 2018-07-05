Couple finds hidden note in wall from previous homeowners: ‘What’s wrong with the way we did it?’

(WSVN) - A California couple was remodeling their bathroom when they found a hidden message in the wall from previous homeowners.

The hidden message asked a simple question: “If you’re reading this, that means you’re remodeling the bathroom again. What’s wrong with the way we did it?”

The couple said the note dated back to 1995 and also included a picture of the previous homeowners’ pet rabbit.

The couple said they also plan to leave a note when they’re done with the remodeling for the next homeowners.

