Couple driving to hospital to give birth to baby loses unborn child in car accident

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (WSVN) — A young couple who were on their way to give birth to their first child was involved in a tragic car accident that killed their unborn child and left them with severe injuries.

According to KLTV, 20-year-old Jessica Mitchell and 23-year-old Justin Mitchell were on their way to the hospital so doctors could induce Jessica into labor, family members say.

However, while en route, they were involved in a serious wreck after Justin swerved to avoid a tree branch in the middle of the road.

The couple, who had been together since high school, lied in a ditch for an hour until help finally came.

“The baby didn’t make it. They needed to do a c-section to assess Jessica’s injuries,” said Jessica’s adoptive mother Brenda Mize.

Mize said Jessica suffered a broken neck, among other injuries, while Justin suffered a broken pelvis and a broken back.

However, the couple was able to see their baby boy, who they had planned to name Sebastian, before they were moved to the intensive care unit.

“He looked like his mom and had his daddy’s nose; we did get to hold him for a little while and spend time with him,” Mize told KLTV.

The couple did not have insurance, and the family is now working to raise funds to cover their medical bills.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for the family, to donate, click here.

