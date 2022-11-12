(WSVN) - A family ordered out after their home goes up in flames.

They were all asleep when police say someone sparked trouble at a North Carolina home.

Tim Sitdikovs and his wife, Kristna, believed they know who caused the blaze.

It was just before midnight Wednesday when the Sitdikovs heard someone pounding on their front door.

“When he, like we were sleeping and like bang-bang-bang on the door such horrible and so strong I got scared,” said Kristna.

“The police said, ‘everybody get out of the house. get out of the house,'” said Tim.

The couple had no idea what was going on, but they followed orders and grabbed their two young sons before running out of their home. At first, the family did not notice the fire.

“I was like cautious running,” said Kristna. “Then I saw by the window reflecting the red and I got it, it’s fire.”

An officer nearby, who happened to be on routine patrol, noticed the house and the couple’s car on fire.

That’s when he sprung into action, safely getting the family, including their two dogs, out of harm’s way.

Fire crews captured photos of the massive blaze.

The family said it started in the kid’s playroom and quickly spread through the walls.

“So, all the smoke went right while they were sleeping,” said Tim.

The couple surveyed the damage inside and said the smoke detectors never went off because all the smoke was trapped inside the walls and the attic.

Investigators wasted no time determining this fire was intentionally set.

Not only were the couple unsurprised, they believe they know who was behind this massive blaze.

“We probably can’t tell much because the police are doing their work, but we have an idea.,” said Kristna.

Despite the damage, the Sitdikovs are thankful to be alive. And they say one particular officer is their superhero.

“Like just that night he saved four lives and he’s still on duty who knows what’s he gonna do next,” said Kristna.

Authorities say they have a possible suspect in this case.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.