Couple celebrates birth of child after suffering 13 miscarriages in 10 years

A couple is celebrating the birth of their baby girl after they suffered 13 miscarriages in the span of 10 years.

According to the Fox News, 35-year-old Laura Worsley and her 48-year-old husband, Dave, suffered their first miscarriage in 2008.

She then suffered three more miscarriages in the following two years before doctors referred her to a innovative medical research team.

Worsley worked with Professor Siobhan Quenby and the Biomedical Research Unit at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire to do research into the cause of her miscarriages.

Quenby later discovered that Worsley had Antiphospholipid Syndrome, also known as “sticky blood syndrome”, which can cause recurring miscarriages. She also discovered that Worsley had a second condition called Chronic Histiocytic Intervillositis, which causes the body to reject pregnancies.

Worsley suffered several more miscarriages, including two boys she lost at 17 and 20 weeks. The boys’ names were Leo and Graceson.

Quenby worked with Worsley and after taking steroids and other treatments, Worsley conceived naturally for the 14th time, and after 30 weeks, she went into labor.

Surgeons performed an emergency cesarean section on Sept. 12, and her daughter, Ivy, was born prematurely, weighing just 1 pound and 7 ounces.

Ivy was placed in the neonatal intensive care unit, but was eventually able to go home after 11 weeks.

Now, several months later, Worsley is still celebrating the birth of her daughter.

“Even now, nine months on, I can’t believe she’s actually mine,” Worsley said according to Fox News. “I cannot thank the research and the maternity teams at University Hospital enough, they have helped me to have the baby I always dreamt of. It feels like all of my Christmases have come at once.”

Worsley said Ivy is her “miracle” baby.

“I look at her and think ‘miracles do happen,'” she said. “I’d read about other people’s miracles, and now I’ve got mine.”

Worsley also said she hopes her story inspires other people not to give up.

“Through my story, I want to give others the hope and strength to carry on even when things seem impossible,” she said.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.