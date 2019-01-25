Couple arrested after toddler’s tongue split with scissors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WSVN) — An Indiana couple has been charged after a toddler was brought to the hospital with severe injuries to his tongue.

According to court documents obtained by WTHI, the child was taken to the hospital with a split tongue, several bruises and other injuries.

The child was then taken to another hospital where doctors determined an object, most likely scissors, were used to split the child’s tongue.

Doctors also determined that the bruises were inflicted and not accidental.

According to the Tribune Star, the toddler’s mother, 28-year-old Holly Cota, told police the boy sustained the injuries when he fell out of his bed twice and that she was the only one present at the time.

However, she then reportedly told police that she left the child with her boyfriend, 33-year-old Scott Edwards, while she was at work, and that’s when the injuries happened.

She said she was initially afraid to seek medical help because of his condition.

Edwards faces charges of aggravated battery, battery and neglect of a dependent, while Cota faces a charge of obstruction of justice.

“I am appalled. I am disgusted. My heart hurts. When that’s all you can think about is that poor baby going through that, with nobody for him to be his voice and say stop, you’re hurting me. It just breaks my heart,” Chelsie Loose, a family friend, told WTHI.

