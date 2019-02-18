Couple arrested after possible body of 3-year-old daughter found in container full of acid

LOREDO, Texas (WSVN) — A Texas couple has been arrested after officials found what they believe to be the body of the couple’s 3-year-old daughter inside a container filled with acid.

Loredo Police officers announced, Friday, the arrests of 37-year-old Monica Dominguez and 32-year-old Gerardo Zavala-Loredo.

They also announced that they began investigating the couple after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen. Upon arriving at the home and securing a search warrant, investigators said they found decomposing body parts in a bucket in the bedroom closet.

Police said they believe the body belongs to the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Rebecca Zavala.

Detectives said the couple told them that the child drowned in the bathtub while she was left unsupervised. Dominguez then said she enlisted the help of her husband to dispose of the body.

Police said Child Protective Services were called, and the couple’s four other children, between the ages of 1 and 11 years old, were taken into protective custody.

The couple has been charged with tampering with human remains and endangering a child.

