Couple admits to posting video of them raping 8-month-old, other children

WACO, Texas (WSVN) — A Texas couple is facing federal charges for the sexual assault of over a dozens children.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 26-year-old Christopher Almaguer and his wife, 27-year-old Sarah Rashelle Almaguer pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of production of child pornography.

Officials said the couple admitted to posting videos of them sexually assaulting children as young as 8 months old.

Court records show that investigators compiled a list of about 25 potential victims, ranging from infants to 14 years old.

The couple both face a mandatory minimum term to 15 years up to 30 years in federal prison.

They are set to be sentenced on Jan. 29.

