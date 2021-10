(WSVN) - Costco and Walmart announced their employees will get Thanksgiving Day off.

Both stores will be closing all U.S. locations for the holiday.

The stores will open up again just in time for the busy Black Friday rush.

Costco also plans on keeping its doors shut for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.