(WSVN) - Costco members are set to get their free samples back.

The company’s CFO announced the return of the free food by mid June, after it stopped offering the samples in March due to coronavirus concerns.

It is still unclear how the samples will be shared or eaten as the store requires everyone to wear masks for entry.

