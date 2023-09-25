Popular retail giant Costco has issued a recall notice for approximately 48,000 mattresses sold under the “Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch” and “Novaform DreamAway 8-inch” models due to potential mold exposure, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Reports suggest that mold growth may have occurred during the manufacturing process, possibly due to water exposure. So far, 500 customers have reported mold issues with these mattresses, which were purchased this year.

The affected mattresses were sold at Costco locations in the San Francisco Bay Region, the Greater Northwest, and through Costco’s website.

Mold can pose health risks, particularly for individuals with weakened immune systems, respiratory issues, or mold allergies. Therefore, customers who possess these mattresses are strongly advised to contact the manufacturer, FXI.

FXI is offering affected customers a choice between a full refund or a free replacement for the recalled mattresses.

To determine whether their mattress is part of the recall, customers can check the law tags on the product. Specifically, the tags should indicate they were made in FXI’s San Bernardino, California plant between January 2 and April 30 for the ComfortGrande model or between January 30 and April 30 for the DreamAway model.

