(WSVN) - Costco and other retailers are warning that it may be a lot harder to find Christmas trees this year.

The company said they will have fewer trees for sale this holiday season.

Extreme weather conditions and the pandemic impacted the distribution of live and fake trees.

Shoppers are advised to buy their Christmas trees earlier.

