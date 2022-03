(WSVN) - Costco membership fees may soon rise.

The wholesale club said it’s possible a price increase is on its way, though a final decision has not been made yet.

The cost of membership normally goes up every five years and half years and it has been nearly that long since the last increase.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.