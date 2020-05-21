Costco announces new restrictions for members across the country

Costco is lifting some of its restrictions.

Due to the pandemic, only one or two people were allowed to enter per membership card, but now, some stores across the country are no longer limiting the number of shoppers.

Costco has also already resumed its regular shopping hours at most locations.

However, social distancing and masks are still required for all members and guests.

